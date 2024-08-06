Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 4.7%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $816.90 million, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- What is a Dividend King?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.