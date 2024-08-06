Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 4.7%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $816.90 million, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

