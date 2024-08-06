Green Brick Partners’ (GRBK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

GRBK stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

