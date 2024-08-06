Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 362,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,124,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Trading Down 12.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.