HC Wainwright Lowers Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Price Target to $4.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,599,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,091. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

