HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCI. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.75.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 721,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 186,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 792.2% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 160,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

