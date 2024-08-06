Head-To-Head Survey: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) N/A Motus GI $320,000.00 0.99 -$12.87 million ($15.64) 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 4.81, suggesting that its stock price is 381% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -3,239.75% -1,731.08% -115.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motus GI has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52,730.43%.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Motus GI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

