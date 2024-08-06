Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:HL opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

