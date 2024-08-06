Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 1,482,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,465. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 57.82%. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.