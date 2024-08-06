Hillenbrand (HI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hillenbrand

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.