Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $377.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.00.

NYSE HD traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $353.73. 2,830,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.68 and a 200 day moving average of $353.39. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $350.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

