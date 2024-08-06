Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

HON stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

