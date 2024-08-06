Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.050-10.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.1 billion-$39.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.8 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.