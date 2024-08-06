Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.89 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Horizen has a total market cap of $119.89 million and approximately $20.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.84 or 0.00013829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00059856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,292,781 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

