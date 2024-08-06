Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.58

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWDJY shares. UBS Group upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

About Howden Joinery Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78.

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.