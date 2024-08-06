Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,567 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 15,344,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,511,447. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

