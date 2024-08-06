Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Insider Kyle Featherstone Sells 820 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $169,129.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,399. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.64.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.