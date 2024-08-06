Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:HYGS) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59. 2,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.

Hydrogenics Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.70 million and a PE ratio of -23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.59.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

