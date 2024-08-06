IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $236.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IEX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.71.

Get IDEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $192.20 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 36,606 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 106,431 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.