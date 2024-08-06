iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. 13,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 155,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at about $775,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

