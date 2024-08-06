Immunic (IMUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immunic Price Performance

IMUX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 156,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,477. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Immunic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

