Immunocore (IMCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Immunocore to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Immunocore to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 164,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $76.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
