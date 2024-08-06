Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $20.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 950,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,315. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,132.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.