Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $20.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 950,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,315. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,132.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996,365 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

