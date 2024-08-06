Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. 213,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.91. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

