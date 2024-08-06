Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given “Hold” Rating at Cfra

Cfra restated their hold rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.36.

Shares of IR opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

