Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

CTV has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE CTV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 100,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,073. The company has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.14. Innovid has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innovid will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,717.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,717.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innovid by 3,951.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 114,008 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innovid by 2,993.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 304,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovid by 174.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 331,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

