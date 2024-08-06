Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires 1,062 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller acquired 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £169.92 ($217.15).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 4th, Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £171.92 ($219.71).
- On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller purchased 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £170.38 ($217.74).
Capita Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of CPI traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16.34 ($0.21). The stock had a trading volume of 8,813,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.15 million, a P/E ratio of -163.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. Capita plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on CPI
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.