Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Buys 5,005 Shares of Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gibbins acquired 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 612 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,630.60 ($39,144.54).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Simon Gibbins acquired 4,237 shares of discoverIE Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.73) per share, for a total transaction of £28,938.71 ($36,982.38).

Shares of DSCV stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 613 ($7.83). 15,101,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 708.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 720.22. The company has a market capitalization of £587.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.05. discoverIE Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 586 ($7.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 819.15 ($10.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.16) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

