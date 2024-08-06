Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 3,515 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $37,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,391,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,228,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

