Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 3,515 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $37,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,391,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,228,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hagerty Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
