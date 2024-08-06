Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells 2,430 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
IONS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 109.65%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
