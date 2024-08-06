Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells 10,481 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,445,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LNTH stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 866,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,595. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

