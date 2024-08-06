Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $1,510,491.97 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $11.22 on Tuesday, hitting $792.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $748.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $754.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

