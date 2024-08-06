Insider Selling: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Sells 21,155 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Usman Nabi sold 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($16.68), for a total value of £276,072.75 ($352,808.63).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of VTY traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,270 ($16.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,274.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,172.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.63, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 668 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,404 ($17.94).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

