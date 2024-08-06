Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.58. 2,319,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

