Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIG traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $183.03. 909,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,949. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

