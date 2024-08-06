Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.34. 675,842 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

