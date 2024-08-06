Installed Building Products’ (IBP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $240.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.10. The stock had a trading volume of 418,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,208. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.63.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

