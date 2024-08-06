Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.71. 1,180,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,434 shares of company stock worth $138,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. American Trust raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

