Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.