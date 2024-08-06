Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 76,578,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,857,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,457.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,081,000 after buying an additional 3,232,567 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

