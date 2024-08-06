Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $42.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $68.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

INTC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,714,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. Intel has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

