Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 139,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

