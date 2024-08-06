Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.79.

ICE traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,647. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

