International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lowered by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $186.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,698. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $180.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

