International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 1.9%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.95 and last traded at $186.88. 572,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,411,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

The firm has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

