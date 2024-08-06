International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

