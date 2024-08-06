Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.58 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.64 or 0.00013473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $117.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,440,248 coins and its circulating supply is 468,351,124 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

