inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut inTEST from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, inTEST presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

inTEST Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE INTT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 114,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,667. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.15. inTEST has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). inTEST had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 87,249 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in inTEST by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

