Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 5.1 %

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 105,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,522. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

