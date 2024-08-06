Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LUNR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 1,080,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,263. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $427.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,473 shares of company stock worth $2,004,098 over the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

