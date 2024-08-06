Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.68.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 109.65%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
